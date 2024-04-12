Click here to listen to part 3

In the latest episode of ourOnAir with Akinpodcast, investment funds partners Barbara Niederkofler and Jason Daniel focus on the regulatory updates affecting funds documents. This episode offers insights into the recent changes or updates to the regulations governing funds and their associated documents, making it especially relevant for professionals in the funds industry who need to keep abreast of the latest regulatory requirements. Listen now to the final episode of this three-part series.

Listen toPart 1andPart 2now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.