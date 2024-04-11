Proskauer's Hedge Fund Trading Guide offers a concise, easy-to-read overview of the trading issues and questions we commonly encounter when advising hedge funds and their managers. It is written not only for lawyers, but also for investment professionals, support staff and others interested in gaining a quick understanding of the recurring trading issues we tackle for clients, along with the solutions and analyses we have developed over our decades-long representation of hedge funds and their managers.

Starting with Chapter 1: When Passive Investors Drift Into Activist Status (linked below), the Guide will be published in installments (with previews of future installments) so that our readers may focus on each chapter, ask questions and provide any comments.

Chapter 1: When Passive Investors Drift into Activist Status

Chapter 2: Insider Trading: Focus on Subtle and Complex Issues

Chapter 3: Special Issues under Sections 13(d) and 16 for Hedge Funds

Chapter 4: Key Requirements and Timing Considerations of Hart-Scott-Rodino

Chapter 5: Rule 105 of Regulation M, New Short Sale Disclosure Rules, and Tender Offer Rules

Chapter 6: Swaps and Other Derivatives

Proskauer Hedge Fund Trading Guide 2024 – Chapter 1: When Passive Investors Drift Into Activist Status

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.