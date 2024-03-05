As 2024 jumps off to a quick start, the global finance industry finds itself at a pivotal juncture, marked by extraordinary challenges and transformative opportunities. With a unique view derived from its status as an international fund domicile and extensive cross-market networks, Jersey Finance anticipates several trends will continue to evolve this year, including changes in the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) rules for private fund advisors, the digitalisation of real assets, and shifts in European investments in US managers.

Navigating SEC Private Fund Advisor Rules

In August of last year, the SEC introduced enhanced regulation for private fund advisors and recently added rules aimed at 'democratising' fee structures and enhancing portfolio transparency. While this marks a significant shift in industry practice, the issues raised by the SEC are not new, as hedge funds have long provided a greater level of transparency over private markets.

The introduction of these regulations has sparked debate about their potential impact. While some fear a more consolidated market and reputational challenges for certain managers, others foresee a fairer environment with heightened fee transparency. For example, aspiring managers may find the significant increase in compliance costs too great to start their firms resulting in a more consolidated market, even larger players, and greater systemic risk for investors. Established players might find the complexity of their businesses and the corresponding complexity of the regulations to be irreconcilable resulting in potentially expensive regulatory disputes and reputational damage as a result.

The ramifications, direct and derivative, of these regulations on investors and managers will become clearer this year, revealing whether these regulations achieve the SECs goals or simply reshape the competitive landscape with new winners and losers.

The Digitalisation of Real Assets

Another transformative trend gaining momentum is the digitalisation of real assets. The real assets sector is gearing up for a digital transition as law firms establish digital fund teams, managers create their first digital funds, and other business advisors familiarise themselves with the nuances of this evolving market.

While still in its early stages, this digital transformation holds immense promise for greater transparency, operational efficiency, and automation. Furthermore, specific structures within digital real assets offer additional benefits like enhanced accessibility, distribution and liquidity. However, the main challenge lies in maintaining an unbroken, seamless, link between the digitised product and its physical counterpart. This is especially the case for corporate vehicles where ownership is split into shares, requiring careful translation of rights and responsibilities across diverse legal and regulatory jurisdictions.

Despite the inherent complexities, the industry's future direction is clear; digitalisation is here to stay and is a change that will continue to accelerate. Jurisdictions will need to address this challenge, evolve, and adapt to meet the needs of the financial industry in this dynamic space.

Shifting European Interest in US Managers

The final expected trend set to influence the financial industry in 2024 is the significant shift in investment choices by European institutional allocators. Historically heavy investors in US managers, these institutions are now shying away from comingled alternatives in favor of special purpose vehicles (SPVs). Holland's pension funds serve as a prime example, actively moving toward SPVs. Given the region's position as the third-largest base investing in US managers, this movement away from commingled alternatives has far-reaching implications, well beyond 2024. It raises questions about the future of traditional fund vehicles and the broader investment management industry, perhaps marking the start of a longer evolution.

The reasons behind this shift are multifaceted, ranging from concerns about transparency in certain alternative fund structures to the potential for greater control and flexibility offered by SPVs. Moreover, increased transparency in private markets because of the evolving regulatory landscape and the potential influence of digitalisation on investment strategies could further intensify this trend in the coming year.

Adaptability, Stability and Predictability: The Keys to Success

As these transformative trends continue to unfold in 2024, we're reminded of a paradoxical truth: stability is born from adaptability, anchored in robust principles. In a year that promises to be a dynamic one, nimble navigation of evolving regulations, proactive embrace of digitalisation, and a keen understanding of shifting investment landscapes are key skills the global financial industry needs. Such adaptability, when practiced consistently, defines predictability. This is true for industry players and jurisdictions alike. The year ahead promises challenges, but also opportunities.

