In our previous alert AIFMD II (Near) Final Text Agreed: What's New? and in our recent update in our Horizon Scan, we noted that the Council of the European Union (EU) had published the final compromise amending text setting out amendments to the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) and to the UCITS Directive.

As we expected, the European Parliament approved the text, and there is now a fixed text to guide EU and EU-member-state lawmakers and regulators into the implementation phase, ending sometime in March or April 2026 — two years and 20 days from publication of the AIFMD II text in the Official Journal (and when AIFMD II comes into force).

With the benefit of the final text, we have updated our blackline document showing the final changes to AIFMD resulting from AIFMD II.

The focus now shifts to the next two-year (and a bit) implementation phase, which will see changes to the AIFMD Level 2 Regulation, including updates to the Annex IV reporting templates and the development of guidelines by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on matters such as liquidity management (EU Measures). The extent to which lawmakers and regulators of EU member states impose further requirements in their implementation of AIFMD II (Member State Measures) will also be important. AIFMD II also provides for EU Measures after the March or April 2026 implementation date.

In all this, managers (AIFMs) to whom AIFMD II and its implementing measures apply will need to ensure that they have made the necessary changes to their portfolio management and risk management systems and controls to comply with the EU Measures and Member State Measures.

This alert notes the areas on which we think AIFMs will need to focus (depending, of course, on their specific businesses):

Delegation

Host AIFM provisions

Regulatory authorisation

Loan origination activities

Liquidity management for open-ended alternative investment funds ( AIFs )

) Investor and regulatory disclosures

Third-country-specific and other issues of note

Important Milestones for the Implementation Phase and Beyond