Whilst the impact of rising costs and interest rates is still being felt throughout the economies of the world, real estate investors appear to be positioning themselves for better times ahead. The past two years saw the fastest surge in interest rates in 40 years, along with sluggish economic growth and dramatic shifts in global real estate dynamics.

This outlook emerged from Alvarez & Marsal (A&M)'s survey with 101 real estate fund managers around the world, who reported they are now more optimistic towards real estate investments in the next 12 to 18 months despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

In this report, we explore this and other key findings from the survey, providing insights on where real estate investment is headed after a period of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty and major secular transformations.

Originally Published 11 January 2024

