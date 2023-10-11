Looking to tap into the growing pool of retail and individual investors?

Akin investment management partner Dennis Pereira discusses essential considerations for fund sponsors entering this area for the first time. Learn why platform agreements often take longer than anticipated, why direct capital commitments can be more cumbersome than you might expect, and what to expect in terms of increased investor queries over the life of the fund. The video below emphasizes the importance of proper timing and selecting a fund that has abundant legal and operational resources to ensure a seamless and positive experience for investors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.