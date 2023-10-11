To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Looking to tap into the growing pool of retail and
individual investors?
Akin investment management partner Dennis Pereira discusses essential
considerations for fund sponsors entering this area for the first
time. Learn why platform agreements often take longer than
anticipated, why direct capital commitments can be more cumbersome
than you might expect, and what to expect in terms of increased
investor queries over the life of the fund. The video below
emphasizes the importance of proper timing and selecting a fund
that has abundant legal and operational resources to ensure a
seamless and positive experience for investors.
