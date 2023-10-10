Worldwide:
Lay Of The Land: Global Office Trends (Podcast)
10 October 2023
K&L Gates
In our second episode, hosts Heather Horowitz, Jen McCosker,
Christian Major, Tobias Gries, and Anna Amprimo discuss office
asset market trends in the United States, Australia, the UK,
Germany, and Italy. Touching on key issues in 2023 and
beyond—including ESG matters, perceived flight-to-quality,
and potential office conversions—this podcast addresses
viewpoints relevant for owners, developers, investors, and
lenders.
