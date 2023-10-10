In our second episode, hosts Heather Horowitz, Jen McCosker, Christian Major, Tobias Gries, and Anna Amprimo discuss office asset market trends in the United States, Australia, the UK, Germany, and Italy. Touching on key issues in 2023 and beyond—including ESG matters, perceived flight-to-quality, and potential office conversions—this podcast addresses viewpoints relevant for owners, developers, investors, and lenders.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.