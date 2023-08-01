Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients.

Represented the administrative agent and lender in a $275 million mortgage loan to finance a data center in Garland, Texas that is leased to a leading U.S. technology company.

Represented the lender in a $100 million aggregation credit facility for a real estate investment firm to finance the acquisition of various self-storage properties.

Represented the lender on an acquisition loan with respect to a beachfront resort hotel in Hawaii with a $30 million future funding component for planned renovation work at the hotel.

Represented the lender on a series of conduit loans secured by single-tenant properties throughout the U.S.

Represented the purchaser of a $51,862,500 mortgage loan providing for future advances for renovations to a multifamily property located in Antioch, Tennessee from originating lender and holder of related mezzanine loan.

