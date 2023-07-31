Justin Salon was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made It" series, discussing his roles as chair of Morrison Foerster's capital markets practice and co-chair of the REIT practice, how he balances client work with management work, and advice for those looking to become a practice leader.

"It's never one thing but a confluence of factors that makes someone a successful leader," Justin said. "I have always had strong relationships with my colleagues around the firm, including members of firm leadership, and I've always been very involved with recruiting, which I have always believed to be critical to our success. My relationships around the firm have afforded me greater visibility into the inner workings of the firm and have resulted in strong connections with other practices, all of which has assisted me greatly."

He added: "Another component I bring to the table is bridging the generational gap to meet the needs of our clients while also engaging with younger attorneys and new partners. I enjoy encouraging their development and seeing their growth at the firm. They know I care about them. Whatever I do, I'm looking to build our practice and not just my practice. I'm a relationship person and people trust that I'm not only looking out for myself."

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved