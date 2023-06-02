The UK, Middle East and Singapore will also see strong growth, Ocorian research shows

85% of alternative fund managers predict US investors will increase their allocation to alternatives in the next 18 months

Six in ten (60%) alternative fund managers will look to fund raise in the Middle East for the first time over the next 18 months

Alternative fund managers based in the US and Europe were asked to select their top five geographies that they expect to be targeted the most for fund raising over the next 18 months and 65% included Canada in their choice, according to a new study* commission by Ocorian, a specialist provider of alternative fund services and global leader in entity administration, fiduciary and compliance solutions. This was followed by 61% who selected the US, the UK (59%), the Middle East (57%) and Singapore (56%).

As well as being one of the top target countries for alternative asset fund raising, professional investors in the US are also expected to dramatically increase levels of fund raising for alternatives. Nearly two out of five (37%) alternative fund managers say US investors will dramatically increase allocation to alternatives during this period with 85% predicting either a dramatic or slight increase.

This is followed by the UK, where 36% of alternative fund managers predict investors will dramatically increase their allocation to alternatives. One in three (34%) of fund managers expect investors in continental Europe to do this.

Table showing how alternative fund managers see the level of fund raising for alternative asset class funds from investors in different countries changing over the next 18 months

Increase dramatically Increase slightly Stay the same Fall slightly Fall dramatically US 37% 48% 14% 1% 0% Continental Europe 34% 34% 25% 3% 2% UK 36% 44% 12% 8% 0% Switzerland 23% 25% 40% 8% 3% Middle East 23% 30% 35% 8% 0% Singapore 22% 29% 34% 9% 2% Japan 23% 35% 28% 7% 3% South-East Asia (excluding Japan) 26% 36% 29% 7% 1% Hong Kong and China 23% 33% 35% 6% 1%



When looking at new markets, the Middle East is where the most alternative fund managers plan to fund raise for the first time over the next 18 months. Almost two thirds (60%) state their organisation will look to raise funds here the first time, closely followed by Canada (58%), the US (53%) and the UK (53%).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.