INVESTMENT ADVISERS

Annual Compliance Reviews

All investment advisers registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or at the state level are required to review their compliance policies and procedures at least annually (and best practice is for any investment adviser, whether SEC or state registered or not registered, to engage in such a review). Many advisers with a December 31 fiscal year end traditionally conduct this review in March of each year. Regardless of when this review takes place, registered advisers should document the review process and the outcomes of the review.

General Updates to Fund Documents

All investment advisers, whether or not registered, are reminded that reviews of all fund documents should be undertaken on a periodic basis. Registered investment advisers may undertake this review as part of their annual compliance review. To the extent that such a review has not been undertaken during the last two years, it is recommended that such a review be undertaken at this time.

New Marketing Rule

On December 22, 2020, the SEC announced that it was adopting amendments under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to implement a revised Rule 206(4)-1 (the "Marketing Rule") governing investment adviser advertisements, marketing and client solicitation. The Marketing Rule became effective on May 4, 2021 and provided for an 18-month transition period, which expired on November 4, 2022. All registered investment advisers must now be operating in compliance with the Marketing Rule.

The Marketing Rule only applies to "advertisements" made by investment advisers registered (or required to be registered) with the SEC and defines "advertisement" in two prongs: (i) any direct or indirect communication an investment adviser makes to more than one person offering the adviser's investment advisory services with regard to securities; and (ii) any endorsement or testimonial for which an investment adviser provides compensation, directly or indirectly. For more information on the Marketing Rule, please refer to our October 3, 2022 Foley Adviser.

On September 19, 2022, the SEC's Division of Examinations released a risk alert signaling its intention to conduct specific national initiatives, as well as a broad review of the examination process, for investment advisers' compliance with the Marketing Rule. In December 2022, the Massachusetts Securities Division of the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth issued guidance for advisers registered in Massachusetts, which reiterated that advertisements in Massachusetts are subject to the requirements of the Marketing Rule, as well as additional restrictions. For more information on the Massachusetts guidance, please refer to our January 5, 2023 Foley Adviser . Investment advisers registered in other states should consult their counsel regarding the guidance and regulations in such states.

Form ADV – Annual Amendment Due by March 31, 2023; Delivery of Updated ADVs to Clients

Form ADV for registered advisers (Parts 1A, 1B (state registered advisers only) and 2A) and Exempt Reporting Advisers (relevant portions of Part 1A) with a December 31 fiscal year end must be updated by March 31, 2023 through the Investment Adviser Registration Depository ("IARD") website (www.iard.com). Please be sure to select "annual amendment" when updating Form ADV so the filing will qualify as an annual amendment to Form ADV. Failure to update Form ADV could lead to registration or status as an Exempt Reporting Adviser being revoked. Advisers should also check to ensure their IARD account is adequately funded well in advance of the filing deadline to avoid any delays in submission of their Form ADV.

In addition to the requirements mentioned above, registered investment advisers are required to deliver updated brochures (Part 2A) and brochure supplements (Part 2B) to all clients within 120 days after the end of the adviser's fiscal year.

Form ADV Part 3 "Relationship Summary"

In accordance with SEC rules issued in 2019, registered investment advisers with clients that are "retail investors" are required to provide Part 3 of Form ADV (Form CRS or a "Relationship Summary") to new and prospective clients and customers who are retail investors. For these purposes, the term "retail investor" is defined as "a natural person, or the legal representative of such natural person, who seeks to receive or receives services primarily for personal, family or household purposes." Note that an investment adviser to pooled investment vehicles containing investors who are "retail investors" are not required to deliver Form CRS to those pooled investment vehicle clients. However, managers advising clients other than pooled investment vehicles, such as separately managed accounts, should consider whether a Form CRS must be filed and delivered.

Initial Form CRS filings were due either June 30, 2020 for those advisers registered prior to June 30, 2020 or upon registering with the SEC. Advisers should evaluate the need for amendments whenever any information in the adviser's Relationship Summary becomes materially inaccurate, at which point the adviser must amend its Part 3 of Form ADV within 30 days by filing an additional other-than-annual amendment or by including the Relationship Summary as part of an annual updating amendment.

FINRA Updates Web CRD and IARD Security - Multi-factor Authentication

As a reminder, in 2020 FINRA upgraded its IARD and Central Registration Depository ("CRD") to include multi-factor authentication ("MFA"). As a result, each user is required to provide two pieces of identifying information to gain access to its account. The MFA security protocols provide three options for secondary authentication: using a mobile application (such as the Duo Mobile app), authenticating by text message, or authenticating by phone call. These changes are meant to address internet passwords becoming increasingly vulnerable to hackers. Once a user has been notified that its account has been enabled with MFA, it will need to register their cellphone, landline, or tablet to enroll its devices in MFA.

Investment advisers and other users of CRD and IARD should review their credentials to determine how many of their employees will need to enable MFA and that there are no internal policies (such as prohibiting employees from downloading applications on company-issued mobile devices) that interfere with the ability of these users to successfully enable MFA.

MA Registered-Advisers - Table of Fees

The Massachusetts Securities Division requires all Massachusetts registered investment advisers to provide a one-page stand-alone Table of Fees for Services to clients and prospective clients. The fee table must be updated and delivered consistent with the existing requirements for Form ADV.

Exempt Reporting Advisers – Monitoring of "Regulatory Assets Under Management"

Exempt Reporting Advisers are reminded to review their "regulatory assets under management" on a regular basis, to ensure that any increase does not trigger additional requirements, such as full registration with the SEC or, for State Exempt Reporting Advisers, the need to also become an SEC Exempt Reporting Adviser.

Regulatory assets under management should be calculated in accordance with Item 5.F of Form ADV and the accompanying instructions.

Form PF

SEC registered investment advisers that manage private funds and have at least $150 million in "regulatory assets under management" attributable to "private fund assets" (as defined in Form PF), are required to file Form PF through the IARD website (www.iard.com). Note, this may include assets of a separate account running a parallel strategy to a private fund managed by the adviser.

Large Hedge Fund Advisers (defined as advisers with over $1.5 billion in "hedge fund assets" under management) must file Form PF quarterly within 60 calendar days after the end of each quarter or by March 1, 2023 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Most other advisers must file annually within 120 days of the end of their fiscal year or by April 30, 2023 for advisers with a December 31 fiscal year end. Advisers are cautioned to carefully review the definitions and the instructions for Form PF when determining the amount of private funds assets and hedge fund assets.

Advisers that have not yet started preparing their Form PF filings are encouraged to start this process promptly.

Registered Advisers to Funds - Delivery of Audited Financial Statements

Registered investment advisers to private funds relying on the "audited financials exception" to the account statement delivery and independent verification requirements of the Custody Rule must deliver audited financial statements for such funds to investors within 120 days after the end of the fund's fiscal year (so, by April 30, 2023 for funds with a December 31 fiscal year end). Please note that funds that are 4.7 pools for CFTC purposes have a 90-day deadline under CFTC rules (see the section entitled "CPOs to 4.7 Pools - Delivery of annual audited financials and quarterly account statements" below). The financial statements must be audited by an independent public accountant that is registered with, and subject to regular inspection by, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Advisers to funds of funds must deliver such statements within 180 days after the end of the fund's fiscal year.

Exempt Reporting Advisers - Delivery of Audited Financial Statements

Exempt reporting advisers in Massachusetts that manage private funds relying on the exclusion from the definition of "investment company" set forth in Section 3(c)(1) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and that are not "venture capital funds" (as defined by the Massachusetts Securities Division), must for each such fund deliver its annual audited financial statements to each beneficial owner of such fund.

Exempt reporting advisers qualified in other states should consult their counsel to determine any annual requirements in such states.





PRIVACY COMPLIANCE

A number of jurisdictions have passed and continue to pass privacy related regulations. By way of example:

California Consumer Privacy Act ("CCPA")

The CCPA went into effect on January 1, 2020 and created "consumer" rights relating to the access to, deletion of, and sharing of personal information collected by businesses. The CCPA defines "consumer" as any "natural person who is a California resident." Investment advisers may be subject to the CCPA if they have gross annual revenues in excess of $25 million and collect personal information from California residents. For more information, please see our December 16, 2019 Foley Adviser.



Cayman Islands Data Protection Act ("DPA")

The DPA went into effect on September 30, 2019 and was designed to protect individuals' data and give them greater control over its use. Advisers need to review any Cayman fund's data privacy policies and procedures, update fund documents, and review contracts with service providers. For more detailed information on the DPL, please refer to our September 3, 2019 Foley Adviser.



European General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR")

The GDPR went into effect in May 2018. Advisers that manage funds with European investors or are marketing in Europe should consult with legal counsel. Compliance with the GDPR requires advisers to review their policies and procedures; update their fund documents and third-party contracts; and, potentially, appoint an EU representative. For more information on the GDPR, please refer to our April 11, 2018 Foley Adviser.

Depending on the location of an adviser and/or its investors, advisers should be aware that specific privacy requirements may apply and should consult their counsel for specific guidance.

Privacy Policy

Generally, all investment advisers must circulate a summary of their privacy policy to advisory clients who are natural persons each year. However, an exception to the annual privacy notice distribution requirement is available if the following two criteria are met by the investment adviser:

The investment adviser does not share nonpublic personal information with nonaffiliated third parties (other than as permitted under certain enumerated exceptions); and The investment adviser's policies and practices regarding disclosure of nonpublic personal information have not changed since the last distribution of its policies and practices to its advisory clients.

For more information, see our January 6, 2016 Foley Adviser or please contact us.





FILING OBLIGATIONS WITH RESPECT TO HOLDINGS AND TRADING IN PUBLICLY LISTED SECURITIES

Section 13(f) Filings

Investment advisers that are required to make quarterly Form 13F filings with the SEC must make such filings using EDGAR within 45 days after the end of each calendar quarter. The first of such filings for calendar year 2023 must be made by February 14, 2023. These filings are required if, in the previous calendar year, the adviser exercised investment discretion over at least $100 million in securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges (including NASDAQ). Failure to file Form 13F in a timely manner could lead to an enforcement proceeding by the SEC.

Section 13(g) Filings

Any person or entity who acquires direct or indirect beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a class of equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 must report that acquisition on a Schedule 13D, unless eligible to report such acquisition on a Schedule 13G. The SEC permits "qualified institutional investors" (such as registered advisers) and "passive investors" (which may include non-registered advisers or funds managed by registered or non-registered advisers) that have 5% or greater beneficial ownership (a broadly-defined concept that goes beyond just who owns the shares) of a class of registered equity securities to report this ownership on Schedule 13G, instead of the more demanding Schedule 13D. For "qualified institutional investors," an initial Schedule 13G must be filed using EDGAR, within 45 days after the end of the calendar year, if, as of the close of business on December 31, its beneficial ownership exceeds 5% (i.e., by February 14, 2023 with respect to positions from calendar year 2022). In addition, a registered adviser that files Schedule 13G as a qualified institutional investor must notify any person (such as a client) on whose behalf it holds 5% beneficial ownership of any transaction that such person may be required to report (for example, the acquisition of that 5%). For "passive investors," the initial Schedule 13G filing must be submitted within 10 days of the event that triggers the filing requirement.

With respect to both "qualified institutional investors" and "passive investors," an annual amendment is required to be filed within 45 days after the end of each calendar year to report any change in holdings for that year (i.e., by February 14, 2023). The annual amendment should report holdings as of December 31. A copy of such filing should also be sent to the issuer.

Please note that both qualified institutional investors and passive investors must make additional filings upon certain changes in ownership or changes in investment purpose.

Form 13H Filings

Form 13H filings are required to be made by "large traders," defined under Rule 13h-1(a)(1) as persons or entities that directly or indirectly exercise investment discretion over one or more accounts and affect transactions in an aggregate amount equal to or greater than the "identifying activity level." The "identifying activity level" is defined as aggregate transactions in "NMS securities" that equal or exceed two million shares, or $20 million during any calendar day, or 20 million shares or $200 million during any calendar month. The term "NMS securities" refers generally to exchange-listed securities, including both equities and options.

Large traders must submit an initial Form 13H within 10 days of reaching the identifying activity level. An amended filing must be submitted promptly following the end of the calendar quarter in which any of the information contained in a previously filed Form 13H becomes inaccurate for any reason. Otherwise, large traders must make annual filings no later than 45 days after the calendar year end (i.e., by February 14, 2023).

On December 16, 2020, the SEC issued a Risk Alert containing observations from the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations ("OCIE") in their examination of registered investment advisers for compliance with Rule 13h-1 relating to large traders. Observations included numerous instances of investment advisers that were either not aware of the Rule or not familiar with its requirements. As a result of these observations, OCIE encouraged investment advisers to review their compliance policies and determine whether they qualify as a large trader.

"New Issues Rules" – Annual Eligibility Verification

The New Issues Rules require FINRA members and their associated persons ("Members") to obtain an affirmative written statement from an account holder or its authorized representative that the applicable account is eligible to purchase new issues in compliance with the New Issues Rules, within 12 months prior to a sale of a new issue to the account holder. Members are required to verify this status on an annual basis. The initial verification of an account holder's status under the New Issues Rules must be a positive affirmation of the account holder's non-restricted status. However, the New Issues Rules also allow Members to follow a "negative consent" process for annual verification of an account holder's status by sending a notice asking the account holder if there has been any change in its status. Unless an account holder affirmatively reports a change in status, the Member is permitted to rely on its existing information regarding such account holder. In many cases, Members rely on representations from investment advisers, which must, in turn, determine the eligibility status of separate account clients and investors in hedge funds. Investment advisers investing in new issues should undertake this verification as to new issues eligibility with their clients and investors annually. On November 5, 2019, the SEC approved changes to the New Issue Rules effective January 1, 2020 that may allow for additional private fund investor and advisory client participation in new issues. Given these changes, investment advisers investing in new issues should evaluate whether their fund offering documents and annual eligibility questionnaires need to be revised to identify all investors that are able to participate in new issues.





COMMODITY TRADING ADVISORS AND COMMODITY POOL OPERATORS

Form PQR

Registered Commodity Pool Operators ("CPOs") must file NFA Form PQR through the EasyFile system on the National Futures Association ("NFA") website (www.nfa.futures.org) within 60 days after the end of each quarter. Each Form PQR filed after its due date will be subject to a late filing fee of $200 for each business day that it is late.

CPOs to 4.7 Pools - Delivery of Annual Audited Financials and Quarterly Account Statements

CPOs managing 4.7 pools must deliver to pool participants and file with the NFA certified (per the certification guidelines in Rule 4.7) annual reports that include audited financial statements within 90 days after the end of the fiscal year or by March 31, 2023 for advisers with a December 31 fiscal year end. CPOs of fund of funds can request an extension of up to 180 days after the end of the fiscal year to deliver and file these reports. CPOs managing 4.7 pools must also deliver certified (per the certification guidelines in Rule 4.7) quarterly account statements to the pool's participants.

Annual Certification - 4.13(a)(3) and 4.14(a)(8)

Fund managers relying on the exemption from registration as a commodity pool operator with the CFTC set forth in Rule 4.13(a)(3), the so-called "de minimis exemption," and fund managers relying on the exemption from registration as a commodity trading adviser with the CFTC set forth in Rule 4.14(a)(8), must reaffirm their claim of exemption or exclusion from registration each year. The annual affirmation may be made through the NFA's Exemption System (http://www.nfa.futures.org/NFA-electronic-filings/exemptions.HTML) and must be made within 60 days of the end of the calendar year or by March 1, 2023 for calendar year 2022. Failure to submit an affirmation by this deadline will result in a withdrawal of the exemption or exclusion from registration.

Form PR

All registered Commodity Trading Advisers ("CTAs") must file NFA Form PR through the EasyFile system on the NFA website within 45 days after the end of each of the quarters ending March, June and September. They must also file a year-end report within 45 days after the calendar year end. Each Form PR filed after its due date will be subject to a late filing fee of $200 for each business day that it is late.

NFA Bylaw 1101 Compliance

All registered CPOs and CTAs must have procedures in place to comply with NFA Bylaw 1101. NFA Bylaw 1101 prohibits NFA members from conducting customer business with a non-NFA Member that is required to be registered with the CFTC. To be in compliance, the procedures should include (1) the steps firm personnel will take to determine if an entity is required to be registered with the CFTC and to be an NFA Member and (2) a requirement that firm personnel review BASIC to verify that the entity is registered with the CFTC and an NFA Member (if registration and membership are required) or has an exemption from registration on file with the NFA. The procedures should also require firm personnel to document the review and maintain the documentation.

Additionally, the NFA requires Members to take reasonable steps each year to confirm that previously exempt CPOs/CTAs with which a Member transacts customer business continue to be exempt, by confirming that such parties have affirmed their exemptions on the NFA website within 60 days after the end of the calendar year. If the Member learns that a person does not intend to file a notice affirming an exemption, or the person does not file a notice affirming the exemption within 60 days of the end of the calendar year, then the Member must promptly obtain a written representation as to why the person is not required to register or file a notice exemption and evaluate whether the representation appears adequate based upon the information that the Member knows about the person. If the Member ultimately determines that the person's written representation is inadequate and the person is required to be registered, then the Member must put a plan in place to cease transacting customer business with the person, or risk violating NFA Bylaw 1101.

Swaps Proficiency Requirements

On January 31, 2020 the NFA's Swaps Proficiency Requirements ("SPRs") went into effect. As a result, each individual who was approved as a swap associated person ("Swap AP") of a CPO or a CTA as of January 31, 2020 was required to satisfy the SPRs by January 31, 2021 to remain approved as a Swap AP. Any individual who was not a Swap AP as of January 31, 2020 will be required to satisfy the SPRs prior to being approved as a Swap AP of a CPO or CTA. For Swap APs who are not conducting swaps activities and will not do so in the future, NFA Member FCMs, IBs, CPOs and CTAs were required to withdraw their swap designation prior to the compliance date of January 31, 2021.

Swap APs of CPOs and CTAs will be required to satisfy the Short Track Proficiency Requirements, which consist of four modules and a total of 60 test questions which are administered online. Swap APs may take the SPRs at: https://nfa-swaps-proficiency-requirements.moonami.com. CPOs and CTAs that engage in swaps trading are required to designate a Swaps Proficiency Requirements Administrator ("SPR Admin") to be responsible for coordinating the enrollment of individual Swap APs in the SPRs. The SPR Admin must be designated by completing the SPR Admin Form on the NFA's website at: https://www.nfa.futures.org/electronic-filing-systems/SPR-admin.html.

Additional NFA/CFTC Requirements

On at least an annual basis, registered CPOs and CTAs must also:

Complete an NFA Annual Questionnaire on the NFA website

Complete the electronic Annual Registration Update

Pay NFA dues on the anniversary date of the firm's registration

Complete NFA's annual Self-Examination Questionnaire and affirmation

Send the firm's Privacy Policy to every participant in a pool

Test the firm's Disaster Recovery Plan and make any necessary adjustments

Provide Ethics Training to firm employees

Review the firm's written information security program ("ISSP") using either in-house staff with appropriate knowledge or by engaging an independent third-party information security specialist

Supervise the operations of and conduct an annual onsite inspection of every Branch Office

Update the firm's Questionnaire as the firm's information changes, including for any pools that have liquidated





FINANCIAL AND TAX RELATED REPORTING

FATCA and CRS

In order to comply with FATCA, fund managers should ensure that the funds they manage have identified and documented their respective investors (e.g., collected and verified an IRS Form W-8 or W-9, as applicable, and any other required information from each investor) and that they have policies and procedures in place to collect the appropriate information and documentation from new investors (if new investors can be admitted). U.S. funds that made withholdable payments (e.g., U.S.-source interest and dividends) to non-U.S. persons during 2022 will be required to furnish certain information to such non-U.S. persons (on IRS Form 1042-S) and file information returns with the IRS (on IRS Form 1042) by March 15, 2023, even if withholding was not required, and such funds may also have withholding obligations with respect to withholdable payments made to certain non-U.S. investors during 2023. Non-U.S. funds may have registration and information reporting obligations (with respect to 2022) in their respective jurisdictions between April and July 2023 and may have registration (e.g., "GIIN") obligations in the United States.

The OECD Common Reporting Standard ("CRS") is substantially similar to FATCA, but it applies on a global scale, and must be complied with in addition to FATCA for funds in CRS jurisdictions (e.g., Cayman Islands and BVI, but not the United States). The due diligence and information reporting requirements under CRS are intended to expand upon the corresponding requirements under FATCA. For managers of funds in CRS jurisdictions, such funds are required to identify and document their respective investors (e.g., collect and verify CRS Self-Certification Forms) and adopt policies and procedures relating to CRS compliance. Non-U.S. funds subject to CRS may have registration and reporting obligations (with respect to 2022) in their respective jurisdictions between April and September 2023.

Managers of funds with FATCA and/or CRS compliance obligations should consult with counsel and/or accountants immediately to determine what actions are required.

Foreign Bank Account Report ("FBAR")

Every U.S. person (including both individuals and entities) that had a financial interest in, or signature authority over, one or more non-U.S. financial accounts (e.g., bank accounts and mutual fund interests, but not equity interests in a hedge fund, private equity fund or other private investment fund) during 2022 must file an FBAR with the U.S. Treasury if the aggregate value of such accounts exceeded $10,000 at any time during 2022. For this purpose, a U.S. person will be deemed to hold a financial interest in the non-U.S. financial accounts held by an entity or trust if such U.S. person owns, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting power or value of such entity or trust. If an FBAR for 2022 is required, it must be filed electronically with the U.S. Treasury on or before April 17, 2023 (as April 15, 2023 falls on a Saturday). The U.S. Treasury, however, will grant filers failing to meet the FBAR due date an automatic extension to October 16, 2023; specific requests for this extension are not required and further extensions beyond October 16, 2023 may not be requested (and, in any event, will not be granted). Failure to comply may expose a U.S. person to a civil penalty of up to $10,000. Willful FBAR violations may expose a U.S. person to an increased civil penalty of up to the greater of $100,000 and 50% of the aggregate high value of the accounts for the year in question, as well as criminal penalties.

Country-by-Country Reporting ("CbCR")

In addition to FATCA, CRS, and FBAR, fund managers may have additional reporting obligations under CbCR rules that have been implemented by numerous jurisdictions around the world. In general, "multinational enterprise groups" (i.e., chains of related entities that include two or more entities that are formed or that operate in different countries) may be required to register with local authorities and self-report certain information about the group's structure and ownership if (1) group entities are required to consolidate for financial reporting purposes, and (2) the revenue of the consolidated entities for the prior reporting period exceeds U.S. $850 million. To the extent CbCR reporting is required for activities in 2022, the corresponding reports will be due at various dates throughout 2023, depending upon the jurisdiction. The revenue threshold may cause most multinational groups, including multinational investment fund structures, not to have a reporting obligation under CbCR, but fund managers should be aware of CbCR and should review their respective fund structures to determine if CbCR may apply.





CAYMAN ISLANDS AND OTHER NON-US JURISDICTIONS

Cayman Islands Private Funds Act and Mutual Funds Act

On February 7, 2020, the Cayman Islands Government enacted the Private Funds Act (As Revised) ("Private Funds Act") and the Mutual Funds Act (As Revised) ("Mutual Funds Act"). Under the Private Funds Act, new and existing closed-ended Cayman fund vehicles such as partnerships, companies, unit trusts and limited liability companies are required to register with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") and are subject to requirements in relation to valuation, custody, cash management and identification of securities. Further, under the Private Funds Act, all closed-ended funds subject to the act must have their accounts audited annually by a CIMA approved auditor, together with an obligation to file audited accounts with CIMA. The Mutual Funds Act now also requires registration with CIMA for mutual funds with 15 or fewer investors and the filing of annual financial returns with CIMA.

Economic Substance Act



The Cayman Islands Economic Substance Act, which became effective January 1, 2019, introduced certain reporting and economic substance requirements for "relevant entities" conducting "relevant activities." All Cayman Islands companies, limited liability companies, limited liability partnerships and registered foreign companies must file an annual notification filing ("ES Notification") in the Cayman Islands, whether or not they are "relevant entities," or claim an exemption from being a relevant entity because they are an investment fund tax resident in another jurisdiction. Trusts and partnerships do not have to file ES Notifications. The ES Notification filing is a prerequisite to filing an annual return on or before January 31, 2023. An entity that claims an exemption by virtue of being an investment fund, a tax resident in another jurisdiction, or a domestic company, will not be required to file an annual ES report ("ES Report"). Investment advisers should work with their Cayman service providers on an annual basis to determine whether an entity falls within the classification of a relevant entity, whether the nature of its activities falls within the scope of the economic substance regime and, finally, to ensure any ES Notification and, if required, ES Report filing is made.

EU Short Reporting Advisers that deal in securities of issuers located in the European Union or securities listed on EU exchanges should be mindful of the EU short reporting rules, which generally require reporting of short positions of 2% or greater of an EU issuer. We have seen increased enforcement activity from EU regulators in this area in recent years. Advisers should note that swaps, ADRs and other derivative instruments may also be deemed "EU short positions" that must be reported. EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD") The AIFMD went into full effect in July 2014. Managers who currently market or are looking to market a fund in the EU should consult EU counsel to determine what actions are required. Such consultation should occur well in advance of any anticipated marketing of a fund in the EU, as registration under the AIFMD requires a few months to complete. DAC6 Reporting Fund managers may have additional reporting obligations under the sixth version of the EU Council Directive on Administrative Cooperation, known as "DAC6." DAC6 applies to certain cross-border transactions between intermediaries or taxpayers in (1) two EU member states or (2) an EU member state and a non-EU country. As with FATCA, CRS, FBAR and CbCR, the stated purpose of DAC6 is to increase transparency in global transactions. Cross-border transactions involving parties in applicable European jurisdictions can trigger DAC6 reporting if certain "hallmarks" of potential tax avoidance are met. If DAC6 reporting is required with respect to any EU-related cross-border arrangement that meets one or more applicable hallmarks, such reporting generally is due within 30 days of a relevant triggering event under the DAC6 implementing law of the relevant EU member state. Fund managers operating or managing funds in the EU (and fund managers managing funds with portfolio assets and/or transactions within the EU) may need to consider whether DAC6 reporting is required, in which case such managers should consult with counsel to determine what actions may be necessary.



GENERAL REMINDERS Fund managers operating or managing funds in the EU (and fund managers managing funds with portfolio assets and/or transactions within the EU) may need to consider whether DAC6 reporting is required, in which case such managers should consult with counsel to determine what actions may be necessary. Rule 506 - "Covered Person" (or "Bad Actor") Questionnaires Investment advisers relying on Rule 506 of Regulation D in connection with any ongoing offering of private fund interests should collect updated "covered person" (or "bad actor") questionnaires from each of their covered persons on a regular basis. While no specific regulations have been issued indicating how frequently this information should be refreshed, industry guidance suggests that advisers should consider doing this as frequently as quarterly. "Covered persons" include, among others, the private fund, all directors, executive officers, general partners, and managing members of the private fund, the investment manager of the private fund, placement agents, and any beneficial owner of 20% or more of the private fund's outstanding voting equity securities calculated on the basis of voting power, even if not a control person of the private fund. For additional information regarding who qualifies as a "covered person" and the "bad actor" requirements, please refer to our July 23, 2013 Securities Alert. Annual Amendment to Form D Investment advisers conducting ongoing offerings of securities in reliance on Rule 506 of Regulation D must file with the SEC an amendment to the applicable Form D at least annually. In addition, various states require that Form D notices and amendments (sometimes together with a filing fee) be submitted annually or upon closure of any open offering. Employee Confidentiality Provisions SEC Rule 21F-17(a) under the Exchange Act broadly prohibits any person from taking any action to "impede" any other person from reporting to the SEC any possible violation of federal securities law or regulation. In other words, the rule bars companies from doing anything that might "chill" whistleblowing. This has been interpreted to include, among other things, using blanket confidentiality language in employment agreements, employee handbooks, and codes of conduct that state company information is confidential and must not be used or disclosed without permission from the company. In April 2015, the SEC brought its first enforcement action, In the Matter of KBR, Inc., for a violation of Rule 21F-17(a). Since then, the SEC has made clear that further enforcement actions will follow and that companies must promptly review – and if necessary, revise – all of their relevant materials. Revisions to employee documents and manuals may be warranted and we recommend reviewing these materials and implementing appropriate changes promptly. Cybersecurity Cybersecurity continues to be a focal point of the SEC and state regulators. Advisers that have not yet conducted a cybersecurity review or adopted a cybersecurity policy should do so. Advisers should review the August 2017 Risk Alert from the SEC and consider implementing the policies and procedures that are noted as being robust. Pay-to-Play Advisers that manage assets of one or more government entities (whether as separate clients or investors in an investment fund managed by the adviser), or who engage placement agents to market to government entities, are required to comply with the provisions of SEC Rule 206(4)-3, also known as the "Pay-to-Play Rule." The Pay-to-Play Rule, which applies whether the adviser is registered with the SEC or an exempt reporting adviser for SEC purposes, places certain restrictions on the type and amount of political contributions and/or services to political candidates, campaigns, or PACs that may be made by an adviser or its affiliates (in certain circumstances, including contributions made prior to becoming affiliated with the adviser). In addition, the Pay-to-Play Rule places requirements on whom an adviser may engage to solicit government entities on the adviser's behalf. In addition, advisers subject to the Pay-to-Play Rule are required to maintain books and records to document their compliance with the Rule. Any adviser currently managing assets of any government entity, or that is or intends to market its services to any government entity, should consult with counsel to ensure adequate policies and procedures are in place for purposes of compliance with the Pay-to-Play Rule. International Swaps and Derivatives Association Standard Documentation ("ISDAs") Advisers that use swaps must comply with the various Dodd-Frank and European Market Infrastructure Regulation ("EMIR") requirements. Every party to a swap must have a CICI/LEI number and should enter into the August DF Protocol, the March DF Protocol and, if an EU counterparty is involved, potentially several EMIR related protocols. Advisers with EU counterparties are also reminded to monitor the status of each fund they manage for NFC- or NFC+ status and to update their EMIR NFC filing as needed. Advisers should be mindful of whether particular swaps they are trading fall within the clearing requirements. Finally, with respect to uncleared swaps, the variation margin rules went into effect March 1, 2017. In response to the COVID-19 national emergency, compliance with phase 5 was delayed until September 1, 2021 and compliance with phase 6 was delayed until September 1, 2022. Advisers that have not taken the necessary steps to update their credit support documentation should contact counterparties immediately to begin that process. Form SLT Treasury International Capital ("TIC") Form SLT is required to be filed by certain custodians, investment advisers and investors. Reporting entities include an investment adviser that has $1 billion or more of "reportable securities," as of the last business day of the reporting month. Form SLT must be submitted by the reporting entity with at least $1 billion in reportable securities to the Federal Reserve Bank no later than the 23rd calendar day of the month following the month of reporting. The Form may be submitted electronically, by mail or by fax. Determining whether an adviser must submit this form is complex; advisers with $1 billion or more in AUM are urged to consult with counsel if they are uncertain whether they should be making this filing. Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Proposed Rule The formation of the SEC Enforcement's Climate and ESG Task Force in 2021 confirmed that ESG has become one of the agency's top enforcement priorities and signaled that an uptick in investigations and enforcement actions against public companies and investment advisers would follow. On May 25, 2022, the SEC released a proposed rule containing new ESG compliance requirements, including amendments to the Form ADV, for advisers that use ESG considerations as part of their investment process. While the proposed rule has not yet gone into effect, advisers employing ESG in their business will need to review client disclosures, as well as internal compliance policies and procedures, in order to comply if the proposed rule is enacted. Please refer to our July 7, 2022 Foley Adviser for more information. "Qualified Client" Dollar Amount Tests On August 16, 2021, increased dollar amount thresholds for "qualified clients," as defined under Rule 205-3 of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, went into effect. Investment advisers should review their agreements and offering documents to determine whether any updates are needed to conform to the updated qualified client tests. Please refer to our August 13, 2021 Foley Adviser for more information. Bureau of Economic Analysis ("BEA") Reporting All investment advisers, whether or not registered, should review their obligations for reporting to the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis. For more detailed information on these BEA requirements please refer to our May 12, 2015 Foley Adviser. In addition, advisers should note that the five year BE-12 Benchmark Survey of Foreign Direct Investment in the U.S. will be due by May 31, 2023 or by June 30, 2023 for reports submitted via eFile. Annual Delaware Tax Limited partnerships and limited liability companies formed in Delaware are required to pay an annual tax in the amount of $300 by June 1 of each year. Annual State Filings Limited partnerships and limited liability companies may be required to file an annual report in their state of formation and/or in states in which they are qualified to do business. If you have any questions about the applicability of such requirements, please consult with legal counsel.

