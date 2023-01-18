The Fund Finance Association is excited to welcome attendees to the 12th Annual Global Fund Finance Symposium, which is rapidly approaching on February 8-10 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Florida. We are pleased to announce that over 1,300 attendees are currently registered, easily making this year's Symposium the largest FFA event ever. Even with increased space at the Fontainebleau from prior years, we anticipate hitting capacity constraints and selling out as early as next week. If you have team members that have yet to register, we would encourage them to do so promptly (registration link available here ).

The speaker line-up and panel sessions are nearly complete, and keynote speakers include Mohamed A. El-Erian, renowned economist, President of Queens College and Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, the corporate parent of PIMCO; Barry Sternlicht, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group; and Damien Dwin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lafayette Square. Other prominent panelists include Ken Kencel, President and CEO of Churchill Asset Management; and Jonathan Bock, Senior Managing Director and Co-CEO of Blackstone's two BDCs.



Michelle Bolingbroke and the Symposium's Content Committee have been working hard to put together a compelling selection of breakout panels, including new panels on topics such as "The Evolving Lender Landscape & Impacts on Balance Sheet Management" and "New Suppliers of Capital in Fund Finance." While Subscription Finance will of course remain prevalent on the agenda, NAV and Pref Lending Solutions will be moving closer to center stage.

Like always, we are grateful for the support of our 118 sponsor firms (again, a record), without whom there would be no conference. The sponsor support this year has been tremendous, and we thank you. Special thanks to all the volunteers on both the Content and the Marketing teams, and particularly to Nick Mitra and Dee Dee Sklar, both of whom have been doing FFA work around the clock in the lead-up to the Symposium.

We are confident the event is going to be great, and if we can do anything to help make your time in Miami productive, please reach out. We look forward to seeing you all at the Welcome Reception on Wednesday evening (Feb. 8), which will be hosted by Cadwalader, Carey Olsen and KBRA!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.