In recent years, CFOs and rated feeders have grown in popularity as fund sponsors look to generate increased returns for investors and more traditional fixed income investors seek exposure to non-traditional asset classes such as private equity and secondaries funds. In this presentation, we discuss a number of high-level issues and considerations that should be addressed by fund sponsors when contemplating a CFO or rated feeder structure.

