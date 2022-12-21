ARTICLE

KBRA has come out with a recent forecast predicting that the private credit industry will be well positioned to navigate looming macroeconomic headwinds on the horizon. To read more on how structural protections, disciplined underwriting and comprehensive portfolio management have come together to create the perfect middle-market storm shelter, click here.

