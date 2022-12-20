The EU continues its progress toward corporate ESG transparency, while seeking to compel US companies with €150 million in annual EU turnover to align with the Paris Accord. One leg of the EU ESG toolkit is the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, phasing in starting 1 January 2024 imposing mandatory disclosure of carbon exposure. An element of the reporting requirement will be a company's plan, " to ensure that its business model and strategy are compatible with the transition to a sustainable economy and limiting global warming to 1.5 °C adopted with the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change adopted on 12 December 2015 and the objective of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 as established in Regulation (EU) 2021/1119 of the European Parliament and of the Council, and, where relevant, the exposure of the undertaking to coal-, oil- and gas-related activities. The text of the directive can be found here: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/TA-9-2022-11-10_EN.html#title5_2

