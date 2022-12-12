Kelley Howes spoke to FundFire about a proposed Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule that would require reporting on due diligence of certain service providers, and how this would impact private fund managers.

According to Kelley, the "vast majority" of private fund managers already conduct significant due diligence of their service providers, making the rule potentially a "solution in search of a problem."

She added: "At the end of the day, this is a reputation-based business, and if you are not effectively overseeing your service providers, it's a risk to your own brand."

