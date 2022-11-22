The size of the NAV loan market currently measures around $100 billion and is poised to grow to $700 billion by 2030, according to an estimate from 17Capital cited in a Bloomberg article this week. NAV loan origination volume is accelerating as other sources of funding prove more challenging and deal exits are put on hold. 17Capital reports originating $5 billion in NAV loans and pref equity over the past 12 months. The article, "Private Equity Funds Tap Exotic Loans for Liquidity as Deals Ebb," is available to Bloomberg subscribers here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.