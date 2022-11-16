ARTICLE

The Drawdown recently published its latest Fund Finance Tracker, which provides a detailed breakdown of lender data in subscription lines, NAV lines, and GP facilities over the last six months. The statistics offer insight into the type, size, location, and investment strategy of recent Fund Finance deals. In addition to the tracker, the article also highlights emerging Fund Finance trends, such as increased selectiveness by lenders and the uptick in ESG-focused facilities. To read more, please click here.

