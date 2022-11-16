United States:
The Drawdown's Latest Fund Finance Tracker
16 November 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The Drawdown recently published its latest Fund Finance
Tracker, which provides a detailed breakdown of lender data in
subscription lines, NAV lines, and GP facilities over the last six
months. The statistics offer insight into the type, size, location,
and investment strategy of recent Fund Finance deals. In addition
to the tracker, the article also highlights emerging Fund Finance
trends, such as increased selectiveness by lenders and the uptick
in ESG-focused facilities. To read more, please click
here.
