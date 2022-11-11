United States:
FFP Wins Private Equity Wire's Award For Best U.S. Fund Financing Solution
11 November 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Fund Finance Partners has been named Private Equity
Wire's "Best U.S. Fund Financing Solution," as
part of its 2022 U.S. Awards that recognize excellence among
private equity fund managers and service providers in the U.S.
Learn more about the recognition here.
