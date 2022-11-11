United States:
Fund Fanatics Episode With Rafay Farooqui
11 November 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In this week's Fund Fanatics episode, hosts Scott Aleali and
Jeff Maier speak with Rafay Farooqui, Co-Founder of CAIS and
Founder & CEO of +SUBSCRIBE, and one of the first movers in the
democratization of alternative assets. They discus forward-looking
trends of the asset class, bold points of view about LP asset
allocations, advice for others thinking about starting a firm or
company supporting the private markets and more. Tune in here.
