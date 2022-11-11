In this week's Fund Fanatics episode, hosts Scott Aleali and Jeff Maier speak with Rafay Farooqui, Co-Founder of CAIS and Founder & CEO of +SUBSCRIBE, and one of the first movers in the democratization of alternative assets. They discus forward-looking trends of the asset class, bold points of view about LP asset allocations, advice for others thinking about starting a firm or company supporting the private markets and more. Tune in here.

