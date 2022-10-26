Scott Aleali and Jeff Maier released another episode of "Fund Fanatics" this week, featuring Angel Fierro and Rory Meyers, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Aiga Capital Partners. This episode touches on the market opportunity for private capital with regard to ESG investing, the importance of climate change mitigation, and the significance of how DEI and ESG affect returns.

