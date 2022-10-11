ARTICLE

The real estate investment environment has become increasing complex and shaped by factors that go beyond “location.” Owners, users, investors, and lenders must navigate the challenges of an uncertain, post-pandemic real estate marketplace, which include a constant flux in capital markets, the changing state of the economy, the emergence of new technologies, an evolution of consumer behaviors, fluctuating pricing and liquidity, and increasingly complex industry regulations and compliance issues.

How We Help

FTI Consulting's global team of real estate professionals offer a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions and capabilities tailored to every client to turn market complexities into business opportunities and achieve meaningful results.

Every public and private real estate stakeholder has unique objectives, constraints and operational circumstances. As independent advisors, we deliver results-driven strategies and focused execution, supported by state-of-the-art ﬁnancial and tax capabilities.

Services

Strategy & Transactions

Restructuring Advisory

Tax Advisory

Investment Administration & Reporting

Solutions & Capabilities

Strategy & Transactions

A changing macroeconomic environment, fluctuating commercial real estate pricing, as well as liquidity and an abundance of unspent cash reserves, create ripe opportunities that can play a role in your organization's investment and capital decisions and, at the same time, impact the preservation of asset and enterprise value. Real estate organizations need to be operationally-prepared to react to market trends in real time.

Our deep real estate industry experience provides unbiased, strategic guidance, unmatched expertise, and unwavering support to address these needs.

How We Help

Both publicly-traded companies and privately-held entities look to our Strategy & Transactions professionals to help create and deploy informed transactional and operational strategies. We tailor our integrated suite of solutions and capabilities to every client with an eye toward creating and preserving value.

Specialized Focus:

Transactional Strategy & Due Diligence

Capital Advisory

Business Transformation

Corporate Real Estate Advisory

Valuation

Dispute Advisory

Executive Compensation and Corporate Governance

Structures and Analytics

Restructuring Advisory

Real estate owners and lenders often face volatile economic circumstances, rapidly changing regulatory environments, and threats to operating paradigms, all while dealing with debt maturities, complex capital structures, and differing expectations of value and projected cash flow. Stakeholders — including companies, owners, investors, secured lenders, and unsecured creditors — increasingly consider restructuring options to preserve and create future value.

How We Help

In these circumstances, stakeholders engage FTI Consulting to guide them through restructuring, capital sourcing, and the resolution of distressed debt in and out-of-court. Our senior Restructuring Advisory professionals help drive successful turnarounds by providing guidance on stabilizing finances and operations and reassuring all parties that proactive steps are being taken to enhance value. For clients in crisis, we develop liquidity forecasts, improve cash flow management, analyze and develop business plans, evaluate strategic alternatives, obtain additional financing, provide negotiation assistance and guide complex debt restructurings. We also provide analytical and advisory services to lenders and creditors of distressed borrowers to help maximize their recoveries.

Specialized Focus:

Company-Owner Advisory Services

Interim Management Services

Creditor Advisory

Asset/Debt/REO Acquisitions & Dispositions

Trustee, Receivership and Fiduciary Services

Dispute Advisory

Valuation Services

Tax Advisory

The evolving complexities of global tax laws have a critical impact on business decisions and real estate transactions. Whether you are a REIT, private equity fund, real estate operating company, developer, or investor, you must navigate the ever-changing tax landscape of the real estate, hospitality and finance industries in order to protect and enhance the return on your investment.

How We Help

The seasoned Tax Advisory experts at FTI Consulting offer critical support to clients for all transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, refinancings and debt and equity restructurings, providing tax structuring, compliance and due diligence services.

The complex and ongoing legislative and regulatory changes inherent in the tax landscape and real estate industry can drain resources when trying to stay current and compliant. We're here to help.

Our comprehensive, integrated suite of solutions and capabilities is tailored for every client so that they can comply with changing tax laws and achieve tax optimization.

Specialized Focus:

Global Tax Consulting & Compliance

State & Local Tax (SALT)

Tax Workflow Automation

Transfer Pricing

Cost Segregation

Private Client Advisory

Tax Strategy & Planning Related to Bankruptcy or Financial Restructuring

Investment Administration & Reporting

FTI Consulting helps our clients manage their finance and accounting functions with fully outsourced, co-sourced and as-needed services. Our team includes accounting and finance professionals who have served as audit partners, CFOs, chief accounting officers and controllers, as well as others, all of whom have an expert understanding of the real estate and real estate finance industries.

How We Help

We offer a complete suite of services that includes fully outsourced investment administration, accounting and financial reporting services and on-call technical accounting advisory services focused on SEC, U.S. GAAP, IFRS and income tax basis reporting matters. Our clients include real estate private equity fund managers, publicly traded and private mortgage and equity REITs, debt funds, private equity and pension fund-sponsored portfolio investors and real estate owners and operators.

Specialized Focus:

Investment Administration, Accounting & Financial Reporting

U.S. GAAP, IFRS & SEC Reporting Technical Advisory

Wind-Downs & Liquidation

Tax Compliance & Advisory

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.