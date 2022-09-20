In this episode of FFF: Industry Conversations, Brickfield Recruitment founder Rory Smith joins Wes Misson to discuss Brickfield's upcoming report benchmarking U.S. and UK fund finance banking compensation and hiring. The report will be released in the coming weeks.

