FTI Consulting helps our clients manage their finance and accounting functions with fully outsourced, co-sourced and as-needed services. Our team includes accounting and finance professionals who have served as audit partners, CFOs, chief accounting officers and controllers, as well as others, all of whom have an expert understanding of the real estate and real estate finance industries.
We offer a complete suite of services that includes fully outsourced investment administration, accounting and financial reporting services and on-call technical accounting advisory services focused on SEC, U.S. GAAP, IFRS and income tax basis reporting matters. Our clients include real estate private equity fund managers, publicly traded and private mortgage and equity REITs, debt funds, private equity and pension fund-sponsored portfolio investors and real estate owners and operators.
Who We Serve in Real Estate – Representative Clients
- Real Estate Private Equity Fund Managers
- Real Estate Debt
- Fund Managers
- Equity & Mortgage REITs
- Financial Institutions
- Insurance Companies
- Owners and Developers
- Secured and Unsecured Lenders
- Sovereign Wealth Funds
- Pension and Superannuation Funds
- Endowments
- Family Offices
Specialized Focus
Investment Administration, Accounting & Financial Reporting
- Fund Launch Assistance
- Real Estate Equity & Debt Fund Administration
- Public & Private REIT Accounting & Financial Reporting
- Investor Reporting & Performance Metrics
- Financial Statement Preparation
- Independent Fee Calculations
- U.S. Blocker & SPV Entity Accounting
- Treasury & Cash Management
- Partner Capital Statements
- Waterfall Calculations
- Capital Call & Distribution Notices
- KYC Services
- Audit Support
- Data Analytics
- Property Accounting
- Lease Administration
U.S. GAAP, IFRS & SEC Reporting Technical Advisory
- Complex Transaction & Technical Accounting Support
- Recurring U.S. SEC Regulatory Reporting
- REIT IPO Readiness, Financial Statement & Pro Forma Preparation & Disclosure Support
- Regulation S-X Interpretation
- Responding to SEC Staff Comment Letters
- Interim Staffing
Wind-Downs & Liquidation
- Asset Monetization
- Disposition of Illiquid Assets
- Distributions-in-Kind
- Disputed Claims
- Assistance with CIMA Audit Exemptions
- Regulatory Support
- Net Asset Value Re-Statements
Tax Compliance & Advisory
- Tax Structuring, Consulting & Compliance
- Preparation of Annual Tax Returns
- State and Local Tax Consulting
- REIT Testing
- Cost Segregation Studies
- Tax Strategy & Planning
- Private Client Advisory
Representative Client Objectives
Fully outsourced accounting and administration for real estate investors and managers
Preparation of financial statements for public and private real estate and real estate finance companies, including drafting 10-Ks and 10-Qs
Private and public investment entity and fund launch assistance, including review of offering memoranda and related documents, preparation of SEC filings for IPOs and modeling of complex carried interest/promote structures
Administration of U.S. blocker entities and special purpose vehicles
Maintenance of partner capital accounts and waterfall computations of profits and losses, including carried interest/promote calculations
Compliance support surrounding AML, KYC, FATCA, FCPA
Annual audit and quarterly review support and coordination with auditors and income tax preparers
Interim CFO, controllership and staff augmentation services
Employee compensation services including incentive-plan design
Supporting accounting positions for the U.S. GAAP, IFRS accounting and SEC reporting treatment of complex real estate and real estate finance transactions
Assessment of the impact of new accounting standards on accounting policies and business processes
REIT IPO readiness, SEC disclosure support and preparation of financial statements, 3-14s and pro forma financial statements for inclusion in registration statements on Form S-11 including Non-GAAP financial measures
Assistance to registrants in interpreting Regulation S-X and SEC staff positions with respect to GAAP/IFRS accounting and transaction structuring for financial reporting
Highlighting accounting and financial statement issues for resolution before filing a "live" document
Assistance in understanding and responding to SEC staff comments in conjunction with SEC counsel
