FTI Consulting helps our clients manage their finance and accounting functions with fully outsourced, co-sourced and as-needed services. Our team includes accounting and finance professionals who have served as audit partners, CFOs, chief accounting officers and controllers, as well as others, all of whom have an expert understanding of the real estate and real estate finance industries.

We offer a complete suite of services that includes fully outsourced investment administration, accounting and financial reporting services and on-call technical accounting advisory services focused on SEC, U.S. GAAP, IFRS and income tax basis reporting matters. Our clients include real estate private equity fund managers, publicly traded and private mortgage and equity REITs, debt funds, private equity and pension fund-sponsored portfolio investors and real estate owners and operators.

Who We Serve in Real Estate – Representative Clients

Real Estate Private Equity Fund Managers

Real Estate Debt

Fund Managers

Equity & Mortgage REITs

Financial Institutions

Insurance Companies

Owners and Developers

Secured and Unsecured Lenders

Sovereign Wealth Funds

Pension and Superannuation Funds

Endowments

Family Offices

Specialized Focus

Investment Administration, Accounting & Financial Reporting

Fund Launch Assistance

Real Estate Equity & Debt Fund Administration

Public & Private REIT Accounting & Financial Reporting

Investor Reporting & Performance Metrics

Financial Statement Preparation

Independent Fee Calculations

U.S. Blocker & SPV Entity Accounting

Treasury & Cash Management

Partner Capital Statements

Waterfall Calculations

Capital Call & Distribution Notices

KYC Services

Audit Support

Data Analytics

Property Accounting

Lease Administration

U.S. GAAP, IFRS & SEC Reporting Technical Advisory

Complex Transaction & Technical Accounting Support

Recurring U.S. SEC Regulatory Reporting

REIT IPO Readiness, Financial Statement & Pro Forma Preparation & Disclosure Support

Regulation S-X Interpretation

Responding to SEC Staff Comment Letters

Interim Staffing

Wind-Downs & Liquidation

Asset Monetization

Disposition of Illiquid Assets

Distributions-in-Kind

Disputed Claims

Assistance with CIMA Audit Exemptions

Regulatory Support

Net Asset Value Re-Statements

Tax Compliance & Advisory

Tax Structuring, Consulting & Compliance

Preparation of Annual Tax Returns

State and Local Tax Consulting

REIT Testing

Cost Segregation Studies

Tax Strategy & Planning

Private Client Advisory

Representative Client Objectives

Fully outsourced accounting and administration for real estate investors and managers

Preparation of financial statements for public and private real estate and real estate finance companies, including drafting 10-Ks and 10-Qs

Private and public investment entity and fund launch assistance, including review of offering memoranda and related documents, preparation of SEC filings for IPOs and modeling of complex carried interest/promote structures

Administration of U.S. blocker entities and special purpose vehicles

Maintenance of partner capital accounts and waterfall computations of profits and losses, including carried interest/promote calculations

Compliance support surrounding AML, KYC, FATCA, FCPA

Annual audit and quarterly review support and coordination with auditors and income tax preparers

Interim CFO, controllership and staff augmentation services

Employee compensation services including incentive-plan design

Supporting accounting positions for the U.S. GAAP, IFRS accounting and SEC reporting treatment of complex real estate and real estate finance transactions

Assessment of the impact of new accounting standards on accounting policies and business processes

REIT IPO readiness, SEC disclosure support and preparation of financial statements, 3-14s and pro forma financial statements for inclusion in registration statements on Form S-11 including Non-GAAP financial measures

Assistance to registrants in interpreting Regulation S-X and SEC staff positions with respect to GAAP/IFRS accounting and transaction structuring for financial reporting

Highlighting accounting and financial statement issues for resolution before filing a "live" document

Assistance in understanding and responding to SEC staff comments in conjunction with SEC counsel

