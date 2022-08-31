ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients:

In two separate financing packages for different clients, advised the administrative agent, joint lead arrangers and lenders on approximately $2 billion in mortgage financing as well as the lead lender and co-lenders on mortgage and mezzanine financing in the aggregate amount of $1.9 billion intended for securitization, both of which were in connection with Blackstone's acquisition of American Campus Communities, Inc.

Represented a publicly traded REIT in the $130 million financing of its acquisition of another publicly traded REIT.

Represented the lenders in a $931 million balance sheet mortgage and mezzanine financing of a 63-building portfolio consisting of approximately nine million square feet of office, R&D and flex space.

Represented a national bank in a $117.1 million syndicated mortgage financing of the simultaneous acquisition of two apartment complexes located in Austin, Texas, and Greenville, South Carolina.

Represented the lender in a series of nine loans in the total amount of $135.4 million secured by industrial properties located in three states.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.