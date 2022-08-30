ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Looking to expand your professional toolbox? The Fund Finance Association's podcast, "Career Conversations," can help you do just that. Listen to different industry leaders in each episode as they recount how they navigated their careers. These quick and convenient episodes highlight career mistakes, lessons learned, and advice for the "NextGen" of the fund finance industry. Regardless of where you are in your career, the invaluable takeaways from these episodes will help you hone the pursuit of both your personal and professional goals. Tune in here!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.