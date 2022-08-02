Fund Fanatics hosts Jeff Maier and Scott Aleali discuss how the current tech downturn is impacting the early-stage venture capital market with Stephanie Campbell, General Partner of The Artemis Fund. Stephanie discusses bright spots and opportunities in the market and how women-founded and women-led companies are outperforming their peers. To learn more about Stephanie, The Artemis Fund, and fund-raising in the current economic environment, tune into the latest episode.

