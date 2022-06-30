ARTICLE

The Wall Street Journal this week published an article focused on how investors are addressing over-allocations to private equity using fund finance solutions like preferred equity and collateralized fund obligations as an alternative to reducing new commitments and sales in the secondary market. The subscription-required article is accessible here.

Originally Published by The Wall Street Journal

