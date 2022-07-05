ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Generally, access to alternative investments tends only to be available to and within financial reach of institutional investors. Wrapped pool funds put forward a next-level value proposition for registered investment advisors and their clientele. Advisors are afforded the ability to offer unique products that allow them to differentiate themselves, while also delivering maximum value for clients. For the mass affluent clients themselves, the wrapped pool provides an avenue for tapping into alternatives that can help support the desired result of a well-diversified portfolio, structured to deliver optimal risk adjusted returns.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.