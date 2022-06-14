ARTICLE

Investec examines how, despite the increased use of subscription credit facilities in private equity, there has been a stark drop in the average number of capital calls made per fund since 2015, according to recent data. Click here to read the full report, which includes: the industry trends potentially responsible for the decline in capital calls, how the use of subscription credit facilities has evolved, and predictions for the future of capital calls and subscription credit facilities.

