United States:
Investec On Capital Calls By Private Funds
14 June 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Investec examines how, despite the increased use of subscription
credit facilities in private equity, there has been a stark drop in
the average number of capital calls made per fund since 2015,
according to recent data. Click
here to read the full report, which includes: the industry
trends potentially responsible for the decline in capital calls,
how the use of subscription credit facilities has evolved, and
predictions for the future of capital calls and subscription credit
facilities.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Loan Market Update
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Lots of news out of the loan market. SOFR remains a focus, we have new forms from the LSTA, and what has been deemed an "existential threat" to the syndicated loan market has reared its head once
CFPB Takes Adverse Action Against Machine Learning
McGlinchey Stafford
In 2020, the CFPB blogged that Regulation B's flexibility can be compatible with AI algorithms, because "although a creditor must provide the specific reasons for an adverse action…