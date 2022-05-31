Earlier this week, Women in Fund Finance launched its new "Reader's Series," which is designed to invite conversation among members of the fund finance community who are avid readers of non-fiction, with an emphasis on topics concerning both social and economic impacts.

At this inaugural event, the discussion was led by Walt Jackson of Onex Credit, Mike Henry of U.S. Bank, and Cadwalader's Leah Edelboim. They discussed the award-winning book, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America by journalist Beth Macy, who is a prolific writer on the opioid crisis, as well as award-winning Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe, a staff writer for The New Yorker and a New York Times best-selling author.

In addition to the books discussion, participants learned about each of the panelists in terms of their career trajectory and their individual histories as readers. The panelists had fun with the author questions from The New York Times book review, and participants learned about their favorite books, the classics that they loved and those that they didn't, what's on their bedside table waiting to be read, and the three authors each of them would like to invite to dinner.

The next installment is in the works and will be an evening event mixing fascinating books with interesting cocktails.

