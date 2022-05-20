Palo Alto – May 19, 2022 – Cooley advised early-stage venture firm Infinity Ventures on its inaugural $158 million fund. Lawyers John Clendenin and Elizabeth Reese led the Cooley team advising Infinity Ventures.

The new capital will fuel Infinity Ventures' model, which applies decades of operating and investing experience to de-risk execution, accelerate scale, and support product development and go-to-market strategies for its portfolio companies. Through this inaugural fund, the firm will invest in approximately 25 global companies, as well as hire additional talent to support its investment efforts and portfolio companies' needs.

Founded in 2021, Infinity Ventures invests in global fintech infrastructure and commerce enablement. The firm's approach is grounded in deep sector focus, multistage investment experience from seed to exit, and relationships across the fintech and commerce enablement ecosystems.

