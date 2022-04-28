United States:
New Fund Fanatics Episode With Sameer Shamsi (Video)
28 April 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Scott Aleali and Jeff Maier released a new edition of Fund
Fanatics that covers the latest trends in the secondaries market
and features Sameer Shamsi, Head of Secondaries at Houlihan Lokey.
You can watch
here.
