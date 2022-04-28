ARTICLE

Scott Aleali and Jeff Maier released a new edition of Fund Fanatics that covers the latest trends in the secondaries market and features Sameer Shamsi, Head of Secondaries at Houlihan Lokey. You can watch here.

