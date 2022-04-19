To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of Fund Finance Friday: Industry
Conversations, Brickfield Recruitment founder Rory Smith joins
Wes Misson to discuss Brickfield's upcoming report benchmarking
U.S. and Europe fund finance banking compensation and hiring. To
learn more, visit https://brickfieldrecruitment.com/.
In its 2022 Examination Priorities, issued on March 30, 2022, the Division of Examinations ("Division") of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC" or "Commission") uses the term "greenwashing"...
On March 29, the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled in the case, Golub CEE Investors, LLC v. GGH-RE Investment Partners, Ltd., et al. and Golub Gethouse Realty Co., LLC, C.A. No. 2021-0810-KSJM, letter op. (Del. Ch. Mar. 29, 2022),...
On March 15, 2022, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 – which included the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act – was signed into law. The LIBOR Act is meant to address concerns with ceasing the ...
