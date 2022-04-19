In this episode of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Brickfield Recruitment founder Rory Smith joins Wes Misson to discuss Brickfield's upcoming report benchmarking U.S. and Europe fund finance banking compensation and hiring. To learn more, visit https://brickfieldrecruitment.com/.

To access the 2019 report, click here.

