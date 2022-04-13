United States:
Private Funds CFO April/May Issue: A Look Into The Future Of Fund Services
13 April 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The April/May issue of Private Funds
CFO is now available for download and contains six pages
of special coverage from the FFA's Global Symposium. Report
topics include the evolution of “Fund Finance 2.0,” the
growth of the NAV market and a list of fund finance professionals
who were recognized for their contributions to the sector. To
access the April/May issue, click
here.
Originally Published by Private Funds CFO
