Tune into a recent episode of Fund Fanatics with Jeff Maier and Scott Aleali to get an insider's perspective of how your favorite athletes are shaking up the world of private equity, as CEO of True Capital Management Doug Raetz discusses celebrity investors and their potential to add hard equity to the venture capital market. Doug also shares valuable insight on the approach True Capital Management is taking to remedy the historic underrepresentation of minority investors and fund founders in private equity.

