United States:
The Drawdown Fund Finance Experts Awards
11 April 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The Drawdown has announced an awards program to
acknowledge “the most influential members of the fund finance
market.” The awards aim to highlight innovation, creativity,
outstanding client service, product improvement and more. To learn
about how to nominate by the April 29 deadline, please
visit here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
