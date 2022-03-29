United States:
Fund Finance European University Registration Opens
29 March 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The Fund Finance Association this week opened registration for
Fund Finance European University 2022, which this year will be held
virtually on May 4-5, with an in-person networking event in London
on the 5th. The intensive training sessions are designed for
sponsors, bankers and lawyers and will now include dual tracks for
beginners and those with several years of experience. Please
consider supporting both your new people and the FFA by sending
participants to FFA U. For more information, click
here.
