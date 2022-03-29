The Fund Finance Association this week opened registration for Fund Finance European University 2022, which this year will be held virtually on May 4-5, with an in-person networking event in London on the 5th. The intensive training sessions are designed for sponsors, bankers and lawyers and will now include dual tracks for beginners and those with several years of experience. Please consider supporting both your new people and the FFA by sending participants to FFA U. For more information, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.