ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The recent Fund Finance Association Symposium held in Miami marked the emergence of Fund Finance from a subset of private funds to an asset class in its own right. Read in The Drawdown about how the industry blossomed from a fringe private-capital player, the proliferation of new products and actors in the space and potential industry growing pains. Click here to read the article.

Originally Published by The Drawdown

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.