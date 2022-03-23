United States:
A New Asset Class Arrives
23 March 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The recent Fund Finance Association Symposium held in Miami
marked the emergence of Fund Finance from a subset of private funds
to an asset class in its own right. Read in The
Drawdown about how the industry blossomed from a fringe
private-capital player, the proliferation of new products and
actors in the space and potential industry growing pains.
Originally Published by The Drawdown
