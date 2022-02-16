United States:
SEC Moves Forward With Heightened Private Fund Regulation
16 February 2022
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Meeting this morning, the Securities and Exchange Commission
formally proposed rules that would require private fund managers
to, among other disclosures: "provide their investors with
quarterly statements detailing fund performance, fees and expenses,
as well as manager compensation and undergo annual audits."
While these disclosures and audits would not be filed publicly, or
even with the SEC, they would comprise portions of the funds'
books and records subject to audit by the SEC's Division of
Examinations. These proposed rules are open for comment for sixty
(60) days, at which point the SEC intends to publish the final
rule.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Crypto Regulation By Any Other Name
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
2022 was billed as the year regulation will descend on the cryptocurrency ("crypto") and decentralized finance ("DeFi") spaces.
Proposed Regs Affect PFIC Elections
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
On January 25, 2022, the IRS and Treasury proposed regulations that would treat U.S. partners, instead of their partnerships, as PFIC shareholders for making qualified electing fund...
FDIC Acting Chair Gruenberg Highlights Priorities For 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Newly named Acting Chair of the FDIC Martin J. Gruenberg highlighted the agency's priorities for 2022. Mr. Gruenberg previously served as Chair of the FDIC (2012 to 2017) and as Acting Chair from July 2011 to November 2012 and again from November 2005 to June 2006.