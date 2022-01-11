ARTICLE

The Minnesota Legislature resumes session on Jan. 31, 2022. With the predicted budget surplus and the American Rescue Plan federal funds, the required re-drawing of district lines, and an upcoming election, there's sure to be no shortage of action.

From tax cuts to paid family and medical leave, to bonding and rent control

