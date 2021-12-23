Real estate partner Evan Hudson joined industry group Nareit for a podcast providing insight on the REIT industry as the year closes out. "The credit markets are incredibly active, they're liquid, they're deep" Evan explains, breaking down the forces behind increased numbers of equity deals and joint venture activity.

Click here to listen to the full episode.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.