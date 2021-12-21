December 17, 2021 | Issue No. 156

As 2021 nears an end, we wanted to take this opportunity to express our appreciation of our clients and counterparties. 2021 marked our 13th straight year of meaningful double-digit growth. Thank you for entrusting us with your important matters this year and giving us the opportunity to assist. Special thanks also to our Cadwalader associates for giving their all for our clients throughout the year but especially in the 4th quarter.

With the way the final weeks of 2021 break, this will be the last Fund Finance Friday of the year. Thanks so much for all of your contributions to, and support of, FFF. We are excited about a number of new initiatives that we are undertaking next year to try and contribute more to your business and to the fund finance market generally. We hope to deliver an updated and improved data project early in the New Year. Stayed tuned – we'll be back on Friday, January 7th. Have a great and meaningful holiday, all!

