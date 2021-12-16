New Guidance Allows Publicly-Offered REITs and RICs to Issue up to 90% of Qualifying Dividends in the REIT or RIC's Own Stock Through June 2022

On November 30, 2021, the IRS issued Revenue Procedure 2021-53, which temporarily allows publicly offered RICs and REITs to make distributions that are treated as dividends of up to 90% stock and the remainder in cash. Revenue Procedure 2020-19 closely follows the format of similar guidance issued during the 2008 financial crisis and in 2020, and applies to distributions declared on and after November 1, 2021, and on or before June 30, 2022.

For more information, see our prior post here.

