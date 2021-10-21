ARTICLE

self

In today's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Jeff Nagle of Cadwalader's LIBOR Preparedness Team joins Mike Mascia and gives a plain-English summary of what a fund finance banker needs to know about this week's LIBOR transition updates from the ICE Benchmark Administration and the U.S. and UK regulators.

