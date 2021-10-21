To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In today's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Jeff
Nagle of Cadwalader's LIBOR Preparedness Team joins Mike Mascia
and gives a plain-English summary of what a fund finance banker
needs to know about this week's LIBOR transition updates from
the ICE Benchmark Administration and the U.S. and UK
regulators.
