The Investment Company Institute ("ICI") Board of Governors unanimously adopted a statement detailing steps that funds can take to facilitate a transition toward a lower-carbon economy, "consistent with a fund's investment objectives and strategies, investors' interests, and a fund manager's fiduciary obligations."

To support industry efforts to facilitate the transition to net zero, ICI recommended the following actions:

promote "transparent and useful climate disclosure";

include a climate-related analysis that is consistent with the funds' investment objectives and strategies;

participate in climate-related activities that are consistent with investors' interests and the funds' objectives and strategies;

create and offer funds that seek to meet investor demand for products that would align with net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner; and

for funds with such climate-related objectives and strategies, periodically disclose their climate characteristics.

