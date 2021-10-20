ARTICLE

In this episode of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Cadwalader partner Nathan Parker is joined by EQT Managing Director Adam Larsson and Debevoise & Plimpton partner Thomas Smith to discuss the market-leading ESG linked capital call facilities put in place by EQT in the second part of last year.

