In this episode of ESG Talks, Bill Cox, Global Head of Corporate, Financial, and Government Ratings at KBRA, sits down with Wesley Misson and Katie McShane from Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. Cadwalader has a globally recognized Fund Finance practice, which spans the U.S. and Europe. Wes is a partner in the firm's Finance Group, where he leads the ESG initiative. He is also co-lead of Cadwalader's U.S.-based Fund Finance practice and has experience in subscription, hybrid, and ESG fund facilities.

Katie is an associate in Cadwalader's Finance Group, focusing on the area of fund finance. Katie represents major banks and financial institutions in the structuring, negotiation, and documentation of subscription fund facilities, including ESG facilities. Bill, Wes, and Katie speak about ESG developments in the fund finance space and how the momentum in ESG investing has changed the landscape.

Originally Published by KBRA Podcast

