Fund Finance Innovations & Updates (Webcast | June 12) (Podcast)
15 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In today's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations
on what the bank is seeing and doing in the market currently,
Charlie Owens, Managing Director at Signature Bank, gives an update
on what the bank is seeing and doing in the market currently, Ken
Pierce, newly minted CEO of Lockton Capital Markets, describes the
NAV-financing his firm is structuring and placing with insurance
company lenders, and Cadwalader's Samantha Hutchinson gives
an update on the European market, with a deep dive into the rapidly
expanding and evolving NAV-lending space.
