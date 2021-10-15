ARTICLE

In today's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations (check out Cadwalader's YouTube channel for the video version), Charlie Owens, Managing Director at Signature Bank, gives an update on what the bank is seeing and doing in the market currently, Ken Pierce, newly minted CEO of Lockton Capital Markets, describes the NAV-financing his firm is structuring and placing with insurance company lenders, and Cadwalader's Samantha Hutchinson gives an update on the European market, with a deep dive into the rapidly expanding and evolving NAV-lending space.

