In today's video version of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Tim Hicks, Partner at Cadwalader, provides a market update on the subscription facility sector, and Pramit Sheth, Managing Director at Kroll Bond Rating Agency, gives color on the types of fund finance transactions they are rating and what they are seeing in the market post-COVID. Additionally, Laura Clark, the CEO of the United Way of the Central Carolinas, discusses the tremendous uptick in community needs, what the United Way is doing to try and help our challenged neighbors from both a social justice and covid response perspective, and how we can all contribute and help. Cadwalader's Mike Mascia hosts.

